THE UNITED WAY of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley has a COVID-19 Family Support Fund. For more details, go to https://unitedwaymassbay.org/get-involved/covid-19-family-fund/.
PAUL W. LANDRY ATHLETIC SCHOLARSHIP FUND is welcoming contributions from the community. This scholarship created in Landry’s memory awards a senior Gloucester High student $750 toward educational expenses following high school. The student must have participated in a varsity sport during high school, demonstrating excellent sportsmanship while maintaining good academic standing. Community service helping others is also a consideration. Contributions may be made to Paul W. Landry Athletic Scholarship, C/O Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main Street, Gloucester, MA 01930.