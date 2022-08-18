FOSTER FAMILIES NEEDED: Dare Family Services, a private, nonprofit social services agency that specializes in providing intensive foster care to children and teens that have been abused or neglected, is recruiting foster parents in all areas to provide homes for local foster children. 978-750-0751. www.darefamily.org.
GLOUCESTER CONSERVATION COMMISSION seeks environmentally conscious volunteers. Conservation Commission protects environmental resources and the adjoining uplands from adverse impact by enforcing the Massachusetts Wetlands Protection Act and the city Wetlands Ordinance. Commission also advises other city boards on environmental matters and encourages public outreach on conservation issues. Meets the first and third Wednesday of the month. Interested residents should send a letter to the Conservation Commission, 3 Pond Road, Gloucester, MA 01930.