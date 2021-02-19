CATHOLIC CHARITIES: Help your Cape Ann neighbors by providing a donation to the local Catholic Charities Gloucester Office for basic needs — food, utility and rental assistance. Send checks, with with “BN Emergency Assistance” on the memo line, to: Catholic Charities North, Attn: Darlene Story, 60 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. 978-283-3055.
RSVP OF THE NORTH SHORE is a volunteer network for people ages 55 and over, and offers a full range of volunteer opportunities with many area nonprofit organizations. RSVP is part of the Corporation for National and Community Service and is sponsored locally by SeniorCare Inc. 978-281-1750 or 1-866-927-1050. www.seniorcareinc.org/rsvp.html.