THE OPEN DOOR, which operates pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich, is pushing an online drive for monetary giving, as opposed to food donations. Donations may be made online at foodpantry.org or by mailing a check, made payable to The Open Door, to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930
Those wishing to volunteer to pack bags or deliver meals may email helper@foodpantry.org.
VOLUNTEER SHOPPERS AND VISITORS are needed by the Rose Baker Senior Center and the Council on Aging (COA) to provide weekly shopping and home visits to home-bound elders. The Gloucester COA has many other volunteer opportunities also available. 978-281-9765, ext. 14.