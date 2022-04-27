THE OPEN DOOR, which operates pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich, says monetary donations may be made online at foodpantry.org or by mailing a check, made payable to The Open Door, to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Those wishing to volunteer to pack bags or deliver meals may email helper@foodpantry.org.
THE CULTURAL CENTER AT ROCKY NECK, 6 Wonson St., seeks volunteers for music programming, gallery sitting, marketing, exhibitions committee, special events and social media. Anyone who has two to eight hours a month to give, are interested in one-time events or being involved on an ongoing basis are welcome. Those interested in helping are asked to contact Brenda Malloy at 978-559-1709 or BrendaMalloy@hotmail.com for more information.