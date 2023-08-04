TRUSTEES OF RESERVATIONS needs adult volunteers for its Show-n-Go work crew. The crew meets April to November, at the Coolidge Reservation in Manchester. Learn stewardship skills and work side-by-side with The Trustees staff for hands-on work on our Cape Ann conserved lands. Work includes trail clearing, building boardwalks, painting, mending fences and performing resource management care. 978-921-1944, ext. 4013. www.thetrustees.org.
VNA CARE, a nonprofit home health and hospice organization, needs volunteers to provide companionship to patients and respite for family members. Training, supervision, and support are provided. 781-569-2811. www.vnacare.org.