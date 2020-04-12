THE OPEN DOOR, which operates pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich, is having an online drive for monetary giving, as opposed to food donations. Donations may be made online at foodpantry.org or by mailing a check, made payable to The Open Door, to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930
Those wishing to volunteer to pack bags or deliver meals may email helper@foodpantry.org.
THE CULTURAL CENTER AT ROCKY NECK, 6 Wonson St., seeks volunteers for music programming, gallery sitting, marketing, exhibitions committee, special events and social media. Anyone who has two to eight hours a month to give, are interested in one-time events or being involved on an ongoing basis are welcome. Those interested in helping are asked to contact Brenda Malloy at 978-559-1709 or BrendaMalloy@hotmail.com for more information.
MELANOMA EDUCATION FOUNDATION seeks volunteers to help raise melanoma awareness. Volunteers should preferably have two or more weekdays per month available and be willing to plan and organize fundraising events in their area in memory of a loved one or friend whose life was lost to melanoma. Examples of fundraisers are races, raffles, dinners and auctions. 1-800-259-1633. Email MEF@skincheck.org. www.skincheck.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.