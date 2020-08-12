SAINT VINCENT de PAUL SOCIETY is a service organization in the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport that provides food, clothing, and financial assistance to families in need. Right now, the Saint Vincent de Paul is in urgent need of monetary donations or gift card donations from a local grocery store. You can drop your donation through the mail slot at the parish office or mail it to Saint Vincent de Paul Society, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
CAPE ANN ANIMAL AID, 4 Paws Lane, a no-kill, nonprofit organization dedicated to finding appropriate placement for adoptable animals, seeks donations of cleaning and office supplies, animal toys and treats, collars and leashes. CAAA also seeks volunteers to help care for the shelter dogs and cats and to help with special fundraising events. All volunteers must attend an orientation before starting. www.CapeAnnAnimalAid.com. 978-283-6055.