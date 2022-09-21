MELANOMA EDUCATION FOUNDATION seeks volunteers to help raise melanoma awareness. Volunteers should preferably have two or more weekdays per month available and be willing to plan and organize fundraising events in their area in memory of a loved one or friend whose life was lost to melanoma. Examples of fundraisers are races, raffles, dinners and auctions. 1-800-259-1633. Email MEF@skincheck.org. www.skincheck.org.
ROGER J. PARADY JR. SCHOLARSHIP will be awarded each year to a graduating student of Gloucester High School who has been accepted by Salem State University, and is pursuing a career in the field of education. Parady was proud to have graduated from Salem State which prepared him to become a successful and dedicated teacher of history for more than 33 years. Donations: Roger J. Parady Jr. Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.