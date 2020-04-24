LIFEBRIDGE NORTHSHORE operates the Grace Center, a day shelter in Gloucester, as well as locations in Salem and Beverly. Executive Director Jason Etheridge says there are a few ways to help Lifebridge: You can make cash donations, via lifebridgenorthshore.org/support/donate/, inform local restaurants and caterers that Lifebridge will accept frozen or prepared items that can be dropped off at 56 Margin St. in Salem, and give in-kind donations of food, clothing, personal care items and toiletries.
ROBERT K. MULLOY SCHOLARSHIP fund has been established for a Manchester Essex Regional High School senior who exhibits Rob’s strength of character, positive attitude, vibrant personality, strong academic performance, sense of humor and athletic excellence. Donations: Manchester Education Fund, f/b/o Robert K. Mulloy Scholarship, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, Attn: Gail Ramos, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.