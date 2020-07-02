LIFEBRIDGE NORTH SHORE, which operates the Grace Center in Gloucester, as well as locations in Salem and Beverly is accepting cash donations via lifebridgenorthshore.org/support/donate/. Lifebridge will accept frozen or prepared items from local restaurants and caterers that can be dropped off at 56 Margin St. in Salem, as well as in-kind donations of food, clothing, personal care items and toiletries.
TRUSTEES OF RESERVATIONS needs adult volunteers for its Show-n-Go work crew. The crew meets on the first Tuesday of every month, April to November, at the Coolidge Reservation in Manchester, from 9 a.m. to noon. Learn stewardship skills and work side-by-side with The Trustees staff for hands-on work on our Cape Ann conserved lands. Work includes trail clearing, building boardwalks, painting, mending fences and performing resource management care. 978-921-1944, ext. 4013. www.thetrustees.org.