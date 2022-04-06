WELLSPRING HOUSE runs a family shelter in Gloucester, offers job training coursework, financial guidance and employment support. If community members want to volunteer or donate goods, they may contact Wellspring at 978-281-3558, ext. 300. Donations may be made at www.wellspringhouse.org
ACTION INC.’s ADULT EDUCATION program is looking for a volunteer or intern to help tutor students preparing for the writing test for their HiSET (High School Equivalency Test, formerly known as GED). If you are interested in becoming a writing tutor, please contact Michele Ameno, mameno@actioninc.org, 978.282.1000 x130