WELLSPRING HOUSE runs a family shelter in Gloucester, offers job training coursework, financial guidance and employment support. If community members want to volunteer or donate goods, they may contact Wellspring at 978-281-3558, ext. 300. Donations may be made at www.wellspringhouse.org
FOSTER FAMILIES NEEDED: Dare Family Services, a private, nonprofit social services agency that specializes in providing intensive foster care to children and teens that have been abused or neglected, is recruiting foster parents in all areas to provide homes for local foster children. 978-750-0751. www.darefamily.org.