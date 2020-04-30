MEALS ON WHEELS, run by SeniorCare Inc., delivers healthy meals to homebound seniors on Cape Ann and the North Shore. It is accepting donations at seniorcareinc.org/donate/. Volunteer drivers are needed; interested persons may call 978-281-1750 or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org to learn more.
LISA BETH CURCURU SCHOLARSHIP: A memorial scholarship has been established to remember Lisa Beth Curcuru. All proceeds go directly to an annual scholarship awarded to a Gloucester High School student. Send donations to: Lisa Beth Curcuru Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.