HOLIDAY MEAL BASKETS: A donation of $30 provides a turkey, potatoes, butternut squash, apples, stuffing, cranberry and more to a local family in need. Make checks payable to: The Open Door, and write “turkey” in the memo line. 28 Emerson Avenue, Gloucester, MA 01930. To donate online or for more information please visit www.foodpantry.org.
VOLUNTEERS willing to spend 10 hours per month advocating for patients or residents as they live their lives with dignity and respect at a nursing facility or rehabilitation center are needed by SeniorCare Inc. Volunteers also work with residents and staff to resolve concerns about residents’ rights and quality of life and care. A one-year commitment is necessary after a local three-day training class. To schedule an interview, call SeniorCare at 1-866-927-1050 or 978-281-1750, ext. 336. www.seniorcareinc.org.