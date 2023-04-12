PAT ROY SCHOLARSHIP has been established by the board of directors of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce in honor of the first woman leader in the organization’s history. The scholarship will be awarded each year to a young woman pursuing business courses in college. The chamber will provide an annual endowment of $500 and welcomes additional contributions from those wishing to honor Roy’s accomplishments as a key member of the Woodman family business and in strengthening the business and civic climate of the region. Donations: Pat Roy Scholarship Fund, c/o Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, 24 Harbor Loop, Gloucester, MA 01930.
SOCIAL DAY CARE PROGRAM of the Gloucester Council on Aging is looking for enthusiastic, responsible volunteers to assist the program coordinator with activities for seniors. Shifts are available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. 978-281-9765, ext. 20.