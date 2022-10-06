AARP TAX AIDES NEEDED: Volunteers are needed in many towns on the North Shore to help during the upcoming tax season. Volunteers help at their local library or senior center. Contact RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore or Ruth Lindsay at SeniorCare, 978-281-1750 x572, to learn more or sign up.
STEPHEN B. ROSS SCHOLARSHIP was established in memory of a Gloucester High School freshman who was struck and killed by a drunk driver while walking home one night in 1993. This scholarship is given to deserving Gloucester High School seniors every year. To donate, send contributions to Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.