BEVERLY BOOTSTRAPS, which serves Beverly and Manchester, is seeking donations at this time or individuals may join its Circle of Hope by becoming a monthly donor. Check www.beverlybootstraps.org.
GLOUCESTER CONSERVATION COMMISSION seeks environmentally conscious volunteers. Conservation Commission protects environmental resources and the adjoining uplands from adverse impact by enforcing the Massachusetts Wetlands Protection Act and the city Wetlands Ordinance. Commission also advises other city boards on environmental matters and encourages public outreach on conservation issues. Meets the first and third Wednesday of the month. Interested residents should send a letter to the Conservation Commission, 3 Pond Road, Gloucester, MA 01930.