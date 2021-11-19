HOLIDAY MEAL BASKETS: A donation of $30 provides a turkey, potatoes, butternut squash, apples, stuffing, cranberry and more to a local family in need. Make checks payable to: The Open Door, and write “turkey” in the memo line. 28 Emerson Avenue, Gloucester, MA 01930. To donate online or for more information please visit www.foodpantry.org.
JADE DONALDSON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP, in memory of a beloved physical education teacher who worked in the Rockport Public Schools for many years, is accepting donations: Jade Donaldson Memorial Scholarship, c/o Jean Donaldson, 11G Millbrook Park, Rockport, MA 01966. 978-546-8025.