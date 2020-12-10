HOLIDAY MEAL BASKETS: A donation of $30 provides a turkey, potatoes, butternut squash, apples, stuffing, cranberry and more to a local family in need. Make checks payable to: The Open Door, and write “turkey” in the memo line. 28 Emerson Avenue, Gloucester, MA 01930. To donate online or for more information please visit www.foodpantry.org.
PET THERAPY: Care Dimensions seeks volunteers with therapy dogs to provide pet therapy to hospice patients in a variety of settings throughout Greater Boston and on the North Shore. Volunteers receive hospice training and ongoing support while visiting hospice patients and their caregivers. Contact Sheryl Meehan at SMeehan@caredimensions.org or 978-750-9321.