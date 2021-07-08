MEALS ON WHEELS program run by SeniorCare Inc., which delivers healthy meals to homebound seniors on Cape Ann and the North Shore, is accepting donations at seniorcareinc.org/donate/. Volunteer drivers are needed; interested persons may call 978-281-1750 or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org to learn more.
MARGARET F. PARSONS SCHOLARSHIP, in memory of a former office nurse for Cape Ann OB-GYN, Dr. Lawrence Ross and Dr. Hamer Lacey, is awarded to a graduating senior of Gloucester High School who plans to major in the medical sciences and has demonstrated good character, dependability and self-help skills. Applicants must show financial need. Grades are not a determining factor. Applications/donations: Margaret F. Parsons Scholarship, c/o Patricia Sargent Burleson, 600 Washington St., Gloucester, MA 01930.