L. DEXTER WOODMAN SCHOLARSHIP FUND was founded in 1988 with a donation from the Woodman family of Essex in honor of Dexter Woodman, a well-known benefactor of young people in his community. Woodman scholarships have helped send young men and women to college. The fund also gives to students chosen annually by the Essex Lions, the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, and the Massachusetts Restaurant Association. Every year the fund also sponsors 25 Honors Scholars through the North Shore Chamber of Commerce. Woodman scholarship recipients are seniors at Manchester Essex Regional High School, or high school seniors who attended Essex Elementary School. Applicants are judged on character and service to the community as well as academics, extracurricular activities, and need. Donations: Woodman Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 81, Essex, MA 01929. Email scholarship@woodmans.com.
MANCHESTER PUBLIC LIBRARY depends on volunteers to keep up with a busy schedule. Shelving books, processing materials, data entry, homework center coach, are just some of the tasks performed by volunteers. If you have an hour or two a week consider joining the library community. 978-526-7711.