ESSEX COUNTY COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND had been created in collaboration with funders, government agencies and business partners to provide grant money to nonprofits working with communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. More information is available at www.eccf.org/COVID-19ResponseFund.
VOLUNTEER SHOVELERS are sought by the Rose Baker Senior Center to assist Gloucester seniors. Opportunities for high school students who may earn some service hours; families who would like to volunteer together; or other adults to support the senior community. We will try to match volunteers and seniors based on the proximity of their homes. For information, call 978-281-9765.