SAINT VINCENT DE PAUL SOCIETY is a service organization in the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport that provides food, clothing, and financial assistance to families in need. Right now, the Saint Vincent de Paul is in urgent need of monetary donations or gift card donations from a local grocery store. You can drop your donation through the mail slot at our parish office or mail it to the following address: Saint Vincent de Paul Society, 74 Pleasant St, Gloucester, MA 01930.
GLOUCESTER COUNCIL ON AGING provides free rides to medical appointments for seniors needing this service, and volunteers are greatly needed. A mileage stipend is paid by the Friends of the Gloucester COA. Call 978-281-9765, ext. 14.