LINDA WIEDITZ SCHOLARSHIP FUND is accepting donations. A scholarship, given in memory of the much beloved music teacher in the Rockport Public Schools, is presented at the Rockport High School graduation each year to one or more graduates pursuing music studies in higher education. Donations: Linda Wieditz Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 191, Rockport, MA 01966.
MAGNOLIA HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Historically-minded volunteers are needed to help with digitizing the collection, filing, helping with grants and other related work. Someone with computer experience would also be a big help. 978-290-3005.