GRACE CENTER INC., Cape Ann’s drop-in resource center for homeless and at-risk adults, needs volunteers. The Grace Center serves 55-65 adults in Gloucester, Monday through Friday, with a home-cooked meal, support and referrals for recovery, housing, education, job search and more. Call director Stephen Voysey, 978-675-6240.
MAGNOLIA HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Historically-minded volunteers are needed to help with digitizing the collection, filing, helping with grants and other related work. Someone with computer experience would also be a big help. 978-290-3005.