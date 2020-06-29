ESSEX COUNTY COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND has been created in collaboration with funders, government agencies and business partners to provide grant money to nonprofits working with communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. To donate or find information visit www.eccf.org/COVID-19ResponseFund.
RSVP OF THE NORTH SHORE is a volunteer network for people ages 55 and over, and offers a full range of volunteer opportunities with many area nonprofit organizations. RSVP is part of the Corporation for National and Community Service and is sponsored locally by SeniorCare Inc. 978-281-1750 or 1-866-927-1050. www.seniorcareinc.org/rsvp.html.
STEPHEN B. ROSS SCHOLARSHIP was established in memory of a Gloucester High School freshman who was struck and killed by a drunk driver while walking home one night in 1993. This scholarship is given to deserving Gloucester High School seniors every year. To donate, send contributions to Bob Gillis at Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.