GLOUCESTER COUNCIL ON AGING provides free rides to medical appointments for seniors needing this service, and volunteers are greatly needed. A mileage stipend is paid by the Friends of the Gloucester COA. Call 978-281-9765, ext. 14.
MAB COMMUNITY SERVICES: Donate your old car to MAB Community Services, formerly the Massachusetts Association for the Blind, which provides services and programs to the blind and vision-impaired community of Massachusetts. Free tow and quick pickup are available. Old cars, boats, trailers, campers, motorcycles, Jet Skis and snowmobiles may be donated. 1-888-613-2777.
MAGNOLIA HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Historically-minded volunteers are needed to help with digitizing the collection, filing, helping with grants and other related work. Someone with computer experience would also be a big help. 978-290-3005.
GRACE CENTER INC., Cape Ann’s drop-in resource center for homeless and at-risk adults, needs volunteers. The Grace Center serves 55-65 adults in Gloucester, Monday through Friday, with a home-cooked meal, support and referrals for recovery, housing, education, job search and more. Call director Stephen Voysey, 978-675-6240
MANCHESTER HISTORICAL MUSEUM seeks volunteers to greet people at the front desk, be docents, help with its inventory database, and join its events and hospitality team. Email info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
MANCHESTER PUBLIC LIBRARY depends on volunteers to keep up with a busy schedule. Shelving books, processing materials, data entry, homework center coach, are just some of the tasks performed by volunteers. If you have an hour or two a week consider joining the library community. 978-526-7711.