THE OPEN DOOR, which operates food pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich, says monetary donations may be made online at foodpantry.org or by mailing a check, made payable to The Open Door, to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Those wishing to volunteer to pack bags or deliver meals may email helper@foodpantry.org.
MEALS ON WHEELS, a program of SeniorCare Inc. that delivers healthy meals to homebound seniors on Cape Ann and the North Shore, is accepting donations at seniorcareinc.org/donate/. Volunteer drivers are needed;interested persons may call 978-281-1750 or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org to learn more.