ROGER J. PARADY JR. SCHOLARSHIP will be awarded each year to a graduating student of Gloucester High School who has been accepted by Salem State University, and is pursuing a career in the field of education. Parady was proud to have graduated from Salem State which prepared him to become a successful and dedicated teacher of history for more than 33 years. Donations: Roger J. Parady Jr. Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
RSVP OF THE NORTH SHORE is a volunteer network for people ages 55 and over, and offers a full range of volunteer opportunities with many area nonprofit organizations. RSVP is part of the Corporation for National and Community Service and is sponsored locally by SeniorCare Inc. 978-281-1750 or 1-866-927-1050. www.seniorcareinc.org/rsvp.html.