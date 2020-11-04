MEALS ON WHEELS, run by SeniorCare Inc., delivers healthy meals to homebound seniors on Cape Ann and the North Shore. It is accepting donations at seniorcareinc.org/donate/. Volunteer drivers are needed; interested persons may call 978-281-1750 or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org to learn more.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS are needed by VNA Care, a nonprofit home health and hospice organization,to provide companionship to patients and respite for family members. Training, supervision and support are provided. Call 781-569-2811 or visit www.vnacare.org.