LIFEBRIDGE NORTHSHORE operates The Grace Center day shelter in Gloucester, as well as locations in Salem and Beverly. Executive Director Jason Etheridge says there are a few ways to help Lifebridge: You can make cash donations, via lifebridgenorthshore.org/support/donate/, inform local restaurants and caterers that Lifebridge will accept frozen or prepared items that can be dropped off at 56 Margin St. in Salem, or give in-kind donations of food, clothing, personal care items and toiletries.
THE GLOUCESTER ADVENTURE Inc., a nonprofit maritime historic preservation and educational organization, is seeking volunteers for its 2022 sailing season aboard the schooner Adventure. Volunteers are needed in these areas: sailing crew, administration, education, docents, and shipboard maintenance. No experience necessary. Email volunteer@schooner-adventure.org. 978-281-8079.