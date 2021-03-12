CAPE ANN EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND: Action Inc. said the closures of food and hospitality businesses and restaurants on Cape Ann due to the coronavirus pandemic have made financial health critical for their workers. Many of these workers have or will turn to Action Inc. for assistance paying bills and purchasing supplies and can be supported by supporting Action Inc. by visiting actioninc.org/emergencyfund.
Action is also accepting donations at actioninc.org/donate.
VNA CARE, a nonprofit home health and hospice organization, needs volunteers to provide companionship to patients and respite for family members. Training, supervision, and support are provided. 781-569-2811. www.vnacare.org.