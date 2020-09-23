CATHOLIC CHARITIES: Help your Cape Ann neighbors by providing a donation to the local Catholic Charities Gloucester Office for basic needs — food, utility and rental assistance. Send checks, with with “BN Emergency Assistance” on the memo line, to: Catholic Charities North, Attn: Darlene Story, 60 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. 978-283-3055.
GLOUCESTER FISHERMAN’S AND SEAMAN’S WIDOWS AND ORPHANS SOCIETY FUND, a nonprofit organization formed in 1865 by community members, continues to help widows and orphans of deceased Cape Ann fishermen by distributing a monthly benefit to qualified applicants. Donations: Gloucester Fisherman’s and Seaman’s Widows and Orphan’s Aid Society Fund, c/o Mark Olsen, Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.