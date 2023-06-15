ELDER SERVICES: AgeSpan, with offices in Danvers and Lawrence, seeks volunteers to help older adults stay independent and socially connected in their homes. To learn about volunteer opportunities, contact 800-892-0980 or email volunteers@agepsan.org or visit www.agespan.org
THE FRIENDS OF SEACOAST is a group of volunteers who meet to provide meaningful ways for the residents of Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to stay connected to both the inside and outside communities. Volunteers are always welcome. The Friends meets the second Tuesday of the month in the second-floor community room from 5 to 6 p.m. at Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 292 Washington St. in Gloucester. Activities are a direct result of the generosity of Cape Ann residents. Gifts are tax deductible and 100% goes to the Residents’ Activities Fund. Donations should be sent to the address above.