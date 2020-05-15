Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 52F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.