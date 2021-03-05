UNITED WAY of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley has a COVID-19 Family Support Fund. For more details, go to https://unitedwaymassbay.org/get-involved/covid-19-family-fund/.
WATER QUALITY TESTERS are needed by the Ipswich River Watershed Association, which received a grant to study water quality at the inlets and outlets of area ponds and lakes. Testing will be done once a month from March to December. Sue McLaughlin may be contacted for information at 978-468-7715 or sjmclaughlin@verizon.net.