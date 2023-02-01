VOLUNTEER SHOVELERS are sought by the Rose Baker Senior Center to assist Gloucester seniors. Opportunities for high school students who may earn some service hours; families who would like to volunteer together; or other adults to support the senior community. We will try to match volunteers and seniors based on the proximity of their homes. For information, call 978-281-9765.
CAPE ANN EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND: Action Inc. said the closures of food and hospitality businesses and restaurants on Cape Ann due to the coronavirus pandemic have made financial health critical for their workers. Many of these workers have or will turn to Action Inc. for assistance paying bills and purchasing supplies and can be supported by supporting Action Inc. by visiting actioninc.org/emergencyfund.
Action is also accepting donations at actioninc.org/donate.