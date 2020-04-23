THE OPEN DOOR, which operates pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich, says it pushing an online drive for monetary giving, as opposed to food donations. Donations may be made online at foodpantry.org or by mailing a check, made payable to The Open Door, to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930
Those wishing to volunteer to pack bags or deliver meals may email helper@foodpantry.org.
PAT ROY SCHOLARSHIP: The board of directors of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce has established a scholarship in honor of past President Pat Roy, the first woman leader in the organization’s history. The scholarship will be awarded each year to a young woman pursuing business courses in college. The chamber will provide an annual endowment of $500 and welcomes additional contributions from those wishing to honor Roy’s accomplishments as a key member of the Woodman family business and in strengthening the business and civic climate of the region. Donations: Pat Roy Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, 33 Commercial St., Gloucester, MA 01930.