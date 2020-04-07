CATHOLIC CHARITIES: Help your Cape Ann neighbors by providing a donation to Catholic Charities’ Gloucester Office for basic needs — food, utility and rental assistance. Send checks, with “BN Emergency Assistance” on the memo line, to: Catholic Charities North, Attn: Darlene Story, 60 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. 978-283-3055.
MAB COMMUNITY SERVICES: Donate your old car to MAB Community Services, formerly the Massachusetts Association for the Blind, which provides services and programs to the blind and vision-impaired community of Massachusetts. Free tow and quick pickup are available. Old cars, boats, trailers, campers, motorcycles, Jet Skis and snowmobiles may be donated. 1-888-613-2777.
