ACTION INC.’s ADULT EDUCATION program is looking for a volunteer or intern to help tutor students preparing for the writing test for their HiSET (High School Equivalency Test, formerly known as GED). If you are interested in becoming a writing tutor, please contact Michele Ameno, mameno@actioninc.org, 978-282-1000 x130.
LIFEBRIDGE NORTHSHORE operates The Grace Center day shelter in Gloucester, as well as locations in Salem and Beverly. Executive Director Jason Etheridge says there are a few ways to help Lifebridge: You can make cash donations, via lifebridgenorthshore.org/support/donate/, inform local restaurants and caterers that Lifebridge will accept frozen or prepared items that can be dropped off at 56 Margin St. in Salem, or give in-kind donations of food, clothing, personal care items and toiletries.