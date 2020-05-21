SAINT VINCENT de PAUL SOCIETY is a service organization in the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport that provides food, clothing, and financial assistance to families in need. Right now, the Saint Vincent de Paul is in urgent need of monetary donations or gift card donations from a local grocery store. You can drop your donation through the mail slot at the parish office at 74 Pleasant St. or mail it to Saint Vincent de Paul Society, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS are needed by VNA Care, a nonprofit home health and hospice organization,to provide companionship to patients and respite for family members. Training, supervision and support are provided. Call 781-569-2811 or visit www.vnacare.org.