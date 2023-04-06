GLOUCESTER PLANT COMMITTEE seeks volunteer gardeners to help care for public spaces in Gloucester. No experience necessary. Committee meets Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at perennials gardens on Stacy Boulevard, near Fishermen’s Wives Memorial. Gardening begins mid-April. Email Susan Kelly at susan@generousgardeners.org.
MELANOMA EDUCATION FOUNDATION seeks volunteers to help raise melanoma awareness. Volunteers should preferably have two or more weekdays per month available and be willing to plan and organize fundraising events in their area in memory of a loved one or friend whose life was lost to melanoma. Examples of fundraisers are races, raffles, dinners and auctions. 1-800-259-1633. Email MEF@skincheck.org. www.skincheck.org.