VOLUNTEER SHOVELERS are sought by the Rose Baker Senior Center to assist Gloucester seniors. Opportunities for high school students who may earn some service hours; families who would like to volunteer together; or other adults to support the senior community. We will try to match volunteers and seniors based on the proximity of their homes. For information, call 978-281-9765.
CATHOLIC CHARITIES: Help your Cape Ann neighbors by providing a donation to the local Catholic Charities Gloucester Office for basic needs — food, utility and rental assistance. Send checks, with “BN Emergency Assistance” on the memo line, to: Catholic Charities North, Attn: Darlene Story, 60 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. 978-283-3055.