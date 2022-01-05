ESSEX COUNTY COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND had been created in collaboration with funders, government agencies and business partners to provide grant money to nonprofits working with communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. More information is available at www.eccf.org/COVID-19ResponseFund.
VOLUNTEER SHOPPERS AND VISITORS are needed by the Rose Baker Senior Center and the Council on Aging (COA) to provide weekly shopping and home visits to home-bound elders. The Gloucester COA has many other volunteer opportunities also available. 978-281-9765, ext. 14.