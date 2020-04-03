CAPE ANN EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND has been set up to help employees food and hospitality businesses and restaurants on Cape Ann closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of these workers will turn to Action Inc. for assistance paying bills and purchasing supplies and can be supported by supporting Action Inc. by visiting actioninc.org/emergencyfund.
Action is also accepting donations at actioninc.org/donate.
JADE DONALDSON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP, in memory of a beloved physical education teacher who worked in the Rockport Public Schools for many years, is accepting donations: Jade Donaldson Memorial Scholarship, c/o Jean Donaldson, 11G Millbrook Park, Rockport, MA 01966. 978-546-8025.
