KATHERINE E. “RENEE” NUTBROWN SCHOLARSHIP: The League of Women Voters of Cape Ann awards three $500 scholarships to graduating seniors of Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex high schools in honor of Brown, a longtime League of Women Voters member and community activist, who died in 2007. Send checks, payable to LWVCA with “scholarship” on the memo line, to June Michaels, P.O. Box 244, Rockport, MA 01966.
MEALS ON WHEELS, run by SeniorCare Inc. and delivering healthy meals to homebound seniors on Cape Ann and the North Shore, is accepting donations at seniorcareinc.org/donate/. Volunteer drivers are needed;i nterested persons may call 978-281-1750 or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org to learn more.