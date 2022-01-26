LIFEBRIDGE NORTHSHORE operates The Grace Center day shelter in Gloucester, as well as locations in Salem and Beverly. Executive Director Jason Etheridge says there are a few ways to help Lifebridge: You can make cash donations, via lifebridgenorthshore.org/support/donate/, inform local restaurants and caterers that Lifebridge will accept frozen or prepared items that can be dropped off at 56 Margin St. in Salem, or give in-kind donations of food, clothing, personal care items and toiletries.
PAUL W. LANDRY ATHLETIC SCHOLARSHIP FUND is welcoming contributions from the community. This scholarship created in Landry’s memory awards a senior Gloucester High student $750 toward educational expenses following high school. The student must have participated in a varsity sport during high school, demonstrating excellent sportsmanship while maintaining good academic standing. Community service helping others is also a consideration. Contributions may be made to Paul W. Landry Athletic Scholarship, C/O Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main Street, Gloucester, MA 01930.