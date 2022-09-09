MANCHESTER HISTORICAL MUSEUM seeks volunteers to greet people at the front desk, be docents, help with its inventory database, and join its events and hospitality team. Email info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
ROBERT K. MULLOY SCHOLARSHIP fund has been established for a Manchester Essex Regional High School senior who exhibits Rob’s strength of character, positive attitude, vibrant personality, strong academic performance, sense of humor and athletic excellence. Donations: Manchester Education Fund, f/b/o Robert K. Mulloy Scholarship, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, Attn: Gail Ramos, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.