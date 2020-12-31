LIFEBRIDGE NORTHSHORE operates the Grace Center day shelter in Gloucester, as well as locations in Salem and Beverly. Executive Director Jason Etheridge says there are a few ways to help Lifebridge: You can make cash donations, via lifebridgenorthshore.org/support/donate/, inform local restaurants and caterers that Lifebridge will accept frozen or prepared items that can be dropped off at 56 Margin St. in Salem, or give in-kind donations of food, clothing, personal care items and toiletries.
RAYMOND R. ANDERTON SCHOLARSHIP: A fund has been established by family and friends to honor his life. The scholarship is awarded to a deserving Gloucester High School senior who has been accepted at an accredited school of continued learning. The recipient must demonstrate a commitment to community service and social change through activities, school-sponsored and otherwise. Applicants should possess a strong character, unique interests and an eagerness to “think outside the box.” Scholarship applications may be picked up at the GHS guidance office. Donations: Raymond R. Anderton Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.